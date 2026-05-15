Restaurant Chain Smoking Monkey Pizza Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Smoking Monkey Pizza, the award-winning wood-fired pizza chain founded in Renton, Washington, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court records reported by Bankruptcy Observer and TheStreet.

The filing by parent company TB Enterprises LLC is aimed at reorganizing the business rather than liquidating it, the chain’s Renton and Seattle locations are still operating while the restructuring plays out.

The Spokane location, the chain’s newest and most ambitious expansion, closed approximately two months before the bankruptcy filing.

The story of how Smoking Monkey Pizza went from three Washington state locations and a golden gorilla on the wall of every restaurant, representing the founder’s vision of eventually opening 36 stores, to a Chapter 11 filing in the space of roughly a year is a specific version of a story the pizza industry is telling in multiple chapters simultaneously in 2026.

What Is Smoking Monkey Pizza?

Smoking Monkey Pizza was founded in Renton, Washington, a city south of Seattle, and built over more than a decade into one of the Seattle area’s more recognized wood-fired pizza operations.

The chain won Renton’s Best Pizza award in 2024, continuing what the founder described at the time as a long list of accolades accumulated across ten years of operation.

It is not a fast casual chain or a delivery-only concept. It is a sit-down dining experience built around a wood-fired oven, a menu of more than 35 pizza varieties alongside handcrafted calzones, pastas, sandwiches, salads and desserts, and the specific atmosphere of a local restaurant that has cultivated a loyal neighborhood following.

The menu is more expansive than the “pizza place” label suggests. Smoking Monkey offers 35 different pizza varieties including make-your-own options, 11 pasta dishes, 8 sandwiches, 5 calzones, 3 strombolis, 9 salads and 5 desserts.

Its most popular pizza is the Monkey King’s Feast, a combination of marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage that became the signature order across all three locations.

The chain’s founder, who goes by the last name Batra in industry press coverage, opened a Seattle location in 2024, the chain’s second location, expanding from the Renton original.

He then opened a third location in downtown Spokane in August 2025, at 816 West Sprague Avenue in a 2,400-square-foot space with seating for 60, directly across from The Davenport Hotel.

That Spokane opening came with bold statements about the future. A golden gorilla statue was installed in the restaurant, the same symbol present in every Smoking Monkey location.

Batra told the Spokane Journal of Business that he had purchased 36 gorilla statues. His goal was to open 36 stores.

In the first week of the Spokane opening, the restaurant sold more than 400 meatballs from the appetizer menu. By the first week of May 2026, the Spokane location was closed.

What Chapter 11 Means And What Happens Next

A Chapter 11 filing is not a business closing its doors. It is a business asking a federal bankruptcy court for the legal framework to restructure its debts while continuing to operate.

In the restaurant industry specifically, Chapter 11 is most commonly used to resolve lease obligations that have become unmanageable, to renegotiate terms with landlords, eliminate underperforming locations and emerge with a more sustainable cost structure.

The court filing by TB Enterprises LLC lists major unsecured creditors including tax authorities, food suppliers, payment processors and utility companies, the specific categories of debt that accumulate when revenue cannot keep pace with operating costs across multiple locations.

The Spokane location’s closure approximately two months before the filing was the first visible signal of the financial distress that the court documents confirm.

The Renton and Seattle locations are still operating. Their long-term future depends on the outcome of the restructuring.

In a successful Chapter 11 reorganization, the chain emerges with reduced debt, renegotiated leases and a path forward, potentially as a smaller operation focused on the locations that can sustain the business model. In an unsuccessful reorganization, the company converts to Chapter 7 liquidation and ceases operations entirely.

No timeline for the Smoking Monkey Pizza restructuring has been publicly announced.

The Pizza Industry Crisis

Smoking Monkey Pizza’s bankruptcy is not an isolated event. It is arriving in the middle of one of the more significant contractions the American pizza industry has experienced in recent memory, one that is affecting chains at every scale simultaneously.

Pizza Hut, one of the three dominant national pizza chains, is in the process of closing 250 underperforming locations across the United States as part of its Hut Forward restructuring plan in the first half of 2026.

The closure plan follows parent company Yum! Brands reporting a 1 percent same-store sales decline globally in the fourth quarter of 2025. A 1 percent decline sounds modest.

For a system with more than 6,700 units in the United States, it represents a significant enough revenue shortfall to trigger a structural response.

Papa John’s announced plans to close approximately 300 underperforming locations while also cutting workforce costs, a combination that reflects the same pressure Pizza Hut is responding to through its Hut Forward plan.

Lower consumer spending, higher food costs, higher labor costs and the continued pressure of third-party delivery fees eating into margins have created conditions where location-level profitability is harder to achieve than it was before the pandemic.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, the largest Domino’s franchisee in the world by number of locations, closed 205 underperforming locations in 2025. Domino’s North County Pizza Inc., the Oceanside, California-based Domino’s franchisee, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 11, 2025, to reorganize its business.

In the premium wood-fired pizza segment, the same category Smoking Monkey Pizza occupies, the crisis is even more concentrated.

Fiorella, the San Francisco-based wood-fired pizza chain with four locations, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four separate times in roughly a year.

The most recent filing, on March 6, 2026, covers the Noe Valley location at 4042 24th Street. It follows filings by three other Fiorella-affiliated entities in 2025. Project Pizza Sunset in April, Fiorella Clement in May and Project Pizza Polk in July.

Each filing represents a separate legal entity for a separate location within the same restaurant group. Four Chapter 11 filings from one restaurant brand in twelve months is an extraordinary level of financial distress even by the standards of a difficult industry environment.

Why Wood-Fired Pizza Chains Are Being Hit Hard

The wood-fired pizza segment is a specific category within casual dining that positioned itself in the premium tier, above fast casual chains like MOD Pizza and Pieology but below full-service Italian dining.

The value proposition was higher-quality ingredients, a more distinctive cooking method and a dining experience that justified a price point above the delivery chains.

That positioning made wood-fired pizza chains vulnerable to a specific combination of pressures that 2025 and 2026 have concentrated.

Higher ingredient costs driven by food inflation, significantly higher labor costs driven by minimum wage increases in California, Washington and other major states, and consumers who are making more deliberate choices about where to spend discretionary income have collectively compressed the economics of the segment.

The wood-fired oven itself, the operational core of the experience, is also more expensive to staff and operate than a conventional oven.

The artisan quality that justifies the premium pricing requires trained labor that commands higher wages.

When labor costs rise, the economics of a business built around skilled kitchen work under pressure more dramatically than the economics of a business built around standardized processes.

The Gorillas On The Wall

The detail that will stay with anyone who follows the Smoking Monkey story is the one from the Spokane Journal of Business interview that was published just nine months before the bankruptcy filing.

The founder had purchased 36 golden gorilla statues, one for each location he planned to open.

He installed one in Spokane, across from the Davenport Hotel, next to 15 new employees in a downtown space that sold 400 meatballs in its first week.

He talked about Spokane as a growing city with big events and a lot of offices downtown. He talked about his love for Gonzaga basketball.

That gorilla is still somewhere. The Spokane location is closed. The Chapter 11 is filed.

The Renton original, where Smoking Monkey Pizza was voted Renton’s Best Pizza in 2024 and has been making wood-fired pies for more than a decade, is still open.

Whether the 35 gorillas that did not find their stores outlast the reorganization is the specific kind of detail that the bankruptcy process will determine.

What it cannot change is that the chain was genuinely good at what it did and that good was not enough to escape what the pizza industry is going through right now.