Rockstar Games Makes Major GTA VI Reveal

Rockstar Games announced Wednesday that Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday August 27 at 3 PM Eastern, before becoming freely available on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website six hours later at 9 PM Eastern.

It is the first time any major gaming studio has debuted a significant reveal through a streaming platform before its own channels.

Netflix called it "a first-of-its-kind partnership" and described GTA reveals as "cultural moments in their own right."

The first two GTA 6 trailers combined for 464 million views on Rockstar's YouTube channel alone, a number that climbs significantly higher when counting views across all platforms. Now Netflix gets six hours of exclusivity over the most anticipated gaming showcase of 2026.

What viewers will actually see has not been confirmed. The title "An Extended Look" strongly suggests something more substantial than a traditional cinematic trailer, industry insiders expect gameplay footage, a deeper look at protagonists Jason and Lucia, and potentially the first details on GTA Online for the new game.

The last major GTA 6 reveal was Trailer 2 in May 2025.

GTA 6 launches November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you want to watch the reveal on August 27 the moment it drops, you need a Netflix account. If you don't, you wait until 9 PM.