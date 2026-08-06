Restaurant Chain Is Closing Its Doors After 17 Years

Gringos Locos, the Orlando-born Tex-Mex chain that became a pillar of Central Florida's late-night food scene over 17 years, abruptly closed all four of its locations on August 1 without any public announcement, leaving customers locked out and employees scrambling.

The affected locations are downtown Orlando, the Milk District, SoDo and the UCF main campus.

Staff at the downtown and SoDo locations were told Friday July 31 that Saturday would be the final day of operations.

An employee at the UCF location told Knight News management said the business was "navigating its finances." By Monday morning, lights were off, doors were locked and phones went straight to voicemail, even as the company website remained online and continued listing job openings.

No official explanation has been given. Ownership has not responded to requests for comment.

Gringos Locos opened its first location on Washington Street downtown in 2009 and built its following on menu items including the famous "Double D," a hard shell taco cradled inside a soft shell, held together with melted cheese, and on staying open after midnight when few other options existed.

It won Orlando Weekly's Best Taco award multiple times.

The closure is the latest in a rough stretch for Mexican restaurant chains. On the Border closed all remaining locations in June. Tijuana Flats went through bankruptcy in 2024. The industry has been battered by 35 percent increases in food and labor costs over five years.