Simone Biles Underwent A Medical Procedure Wednesday And Still Has Not Explained Her June Health Scare

Simone Biles posted an Instagram Story Thursday showing herself in surgical scrubs and a hair net alongside her husband Jonathan Owens, revealing she underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday July 22, which happened to be Owens's 31st birthday.

"His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure," she wrote affectionately. She woke up afterward singing. She did not explain what the procedure was.

The update is the first health news from Biles since June 6, when she alarmed the world by posting a photo of her arm covered in hospital wristbands and writing:

"Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week. This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life." At the time she promised to explain "sooner or later." She still has not.

What is known: the June incident happened while Owens was at Indianapolis Colts practice, leaving her alone. She was hospitalized and placed on bedrest for days.

She has since attended the ESPYs in New York and resumed public appearances, suggesting recovery has been progressing. The July 22 procedure appears connected to whatever the underlying issue is, a follow-up rather than a new emergency.

Biles, 29, is the most decorated gymnast in history with 11 Olympic medals. Her path toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains uncertain. Her health comes first.