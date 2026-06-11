Social Security Electronic Benefits Update Requires Action If You Still Get Paper Checks

The Social Security Administration is completing its transition to fully electronic benefit payments in 2026, and if you are among the roughly 1 percent of beneficiaries still receiving a paper check in the mail each month, the window to switch on your own timeline is narrowing.

Federal law and Executive Order 14247, signed to modernize how the government disburses payments, required all federal benefit payments to be made electronically as of September 30, 2025.

The SSA is now working to bring the final holdouts into compliance before the end of this calendar year.

Ninety-five percent of Social Security, SSI and other federal benefit payments are already delivered electronically.

The people who are not yet on electronic payment need to take action now rather than wait for a disruption to force the issue.

The Two Options

The first option is standard direct deposit, linking your Social Security payments directly to a checking or savings account.

If you have a bank account and have simply never updated your payment preference, this is the easiest path.

You can set it up by logging into your mySocialSecurity account at SSA.gov and adding your banking information, or by contacting your financial institution and asking them to send your direct deposit information directly to the SSA electronically.

The second option is for people who do not have a traditional bank account. The Direct Express program is a prepaid Mastercard debit card managed through the Treasury's Electronic Payment Solution Center.

Your Social Security payment deposits onto the card each month without requiring a checking or savings account. To enroll, call 1-800-333-1795, visit GoDirect.gov or call 1-800-967-6857.

If neither option works for your specific situation, you have documented mental impairments or live in a remote area without adequate digital infrastructure, you can request a hardship waiver from the Treasury by calling 1-877-874-6347.

Why The Government Is Doing This

The cost difference is stark. The average cost to print and mail a single paper check is $3.07. An automated electronic funds transfer costs less than 15 cents to process.

Paper checks are also 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered or returned undeliverable than electronic payments.

For the federal government processing tens of millions of payments monthly, the math is not difficult. For individual recipients, the practical benefit is that electronic payments arrive faster than mail and do not get lost or stolen.

What Does Not Change

Switching to electronic payment does not change when you receive your money. The Social Security payment schedule is determined by your birth date and benefit type.

If you receive retirement or disability benefits, your payment arrives on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month depending on when in the month your birthday falls.

Supplemental Security Income payments arrive on the first of the month. The electronic mandate changes the delivery method, not the schedule, not the amount and not your 2026 COLA increase of 2.8 percent.

If your banking information is outdated or incorrect, a bank you no longer use, an account that has been closed, update it now at SSA.gov before it creates a gap in your payments.