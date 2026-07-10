Steve Harvey Is Mourning The Loss Of His Father-In-Law And Fans Are Rallying Around Him

Steve Harvey announced on Instagram on June 5 that his father-in-law, James A. Bridges Sr., had died, and the post he wrote about the man he called "Pop Bridges" has been spreading widely this week as fans pour out support for Harvey and his wife Marjorie.

Bridges passed away on June 1 at age 91. Harvey shared the news the day after the burial.

"Yesterday we buried one of the best men I've ever met," he wrote. "James Bridges Sr., Marjorie's father… but to me, Pop Bridges. Thank you, sir, for the example of faith, fatherhood, and family."

The post is the kind that comes from a man who genuinely loved his in-laws, not a performative tribute but a specific one.

Harvey has spoken publicly for years about how important family is to him, particularly since marrying Marjorie in 2007 after each of them had been through difficult earlier chapters.

Bridges Sr. was central to the family Marjorie brought into their marriage.

Marjorie posted her own tribute shortly after, thanking her husband publicly for his support.

Fans filled both comment sections with condolences. Steve Harvey is alive and well, a death hoax circulating on Facebook this week is false and has been confirmed as such by his representatives.