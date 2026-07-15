Subaru Recall Covers 541000 Ascent Forester And Crosstrek Vehicles

Subaru is recalling 541,237 vehicles in the United States over an incorrect gross axle weight rating on their certification labels, a printing error that could cause owners to unknowingly overload their vehicle and increase crash risk.

The recall covers 2019-2026 Ascent SUVs, 2025-2026 Forester and Forester Hybrid SUVs and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid SUVs. Internal recall number WRH-26.

The gross axle weight rating tells owners how much weight each axle can safely carry.

If the label shows the wrong number, higher than the actual safe limit, an owner could load the vehicle beyond its real capacity without realizing it. That is the safety concern.

The fix is unusually simple. Subaru will mail owners a corrected certification overlay label along with instructions on how to apply it themselves.

No dealer visit required, though dealers can install it for free if you prefer.

Owner notification letters go out in two waves, the first on August 25 alerting you to the issue, and a second once the remedy label is ready to ship.

Check your VIN now at the NHTSA website or contact Subaru directly at 844-373-6614 if you believe your vehicle is affected and do not want to wait until August.