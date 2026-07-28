Eric Bieniemy's Wife Shot At Home By The Couple's Son In Virginia

Mia Bieniemy, 57, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot multiple times at the family's home on Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia at approximately 7:32 PM Sunday night. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The couple's son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and no motive has been publicly disclosed.

Eric Bieniemy was in St. Joseph, Missouri, with the Chiefs at training camp when the shooting occurred.

He left camp Monday and was not at practice. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media. "Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy. Mia is stable, which is a plus. These kinds of things happen, but there's always a blessing in there somewhere."

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs this year as offensive coordinator, his second stint in that role after holding it from 2018 to 2022, during which Kansas City reached three Super Bowls and won two. He had spent the 2024 season at UCLA and 2025 with the Chicago Bears before coming back to Kansas City.