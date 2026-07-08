Tarik Skubal Struck Out Nine On Tuesday Night As Trade Deadline Nears

Tarik Skubal struck out nine Athletics over five innings of one-run ball at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, picking up the win in a 6-2 Detroit victory, and doing it with four weeks until the trade deadline while the entire city of Detroit tries to figure out whether this is the last time they see him in a Tigers uniform.

Skubal struck out the first three batters of the game in order, only the second time in his career he has done that, getting Zack Gelof on a changeup, Nick Kurtz on a curveball and Shea Langeliers on a slider.

He came back and got all three again before his night was done, this time on fastballs at 97-plus mph.

His only blemish was a solo home run by A's rookie Henry Bolte on a 3-1 slider in the third. He lasted five and two-thirds innings before AJ Hinch pulled him after an eight-pitch walk with two outs in the sixth.

Skubal is the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. He is 28 years old. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for two consecutive seasons. He is under contract, Detroit has team control, but the trade deadline is August 3, the Tigers are not in the Wild Card race and the rumor mill has been running since spring training.

Hinch confirmed Skubal is tentatively scheduled for one more start before the All-Star break, against the Phillies on Sunday.

That could change. Everything around Tarik Skubal is subject to change right now, and the people at Comerica Park on Tuesday night know it.