Taurean Prince Is Going To Detroit After The Pistons Traded Caris LeVert To Milwaukee For A Shooter And Cap Space

The Detroit Pistons traded Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, a cap-clearing move that saves Detroit approximately $7.2 million, creates a trade exception of equal size and fills a backup power forward need while moving on from a player who never found his footing in Michigan.

LeVert, 31, signed a two-year, $29 million deal with Detroit last offseason and was a significant disappointment, averaging a career-low 7.4 points in 19.2 minutes across 60 games.

He shot 33 percent from three in the regular season, one of the worst marks of his career.

He flashed his old form occasionally in the playoffs, including a 24-point game against Cleveland, but the fit was never right.

Milwaukee now gets a spark-plug guard with something to prove on a rebuilding team stacking picks.

Prince, 32, is the main acquisition, an elite spot-up shooter who has shot above 43 percent from three in each of the past two seasons and averaged 9.2 points in Milwaukee before a neck injury limited him to 26 games.

He gives Detroit a reliable perimeter shooter behind Cade Cunningham and John Collins. Harris, a Michigan State product, spent 48 games with the Bucks averaging 2.7 points and adds depth at guard. Both are on expiring $3.8 million contracts.

The three players combined have 32 years of NBA experience. Detroit had a quiet early free agency period. This was a practical move, not a splashy one.