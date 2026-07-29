Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Announce Their Engagement

Madison Beer, 27, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 28, announced their engagement Tuesday in a joint Instagram post captioned "meet my fiancé," sharing 12 photos from the proposal including Herbert down on one knee in front of a romantic landscape, Beer in an all-white outfit crouching down to meet him and the two sharing a kiss.

Another photo showed Herbert carrying her over his shoulder as she flashed her new ring. A wooden sign reading "Mr. and Mrs. Herbert" appeared in the slideshow.

The two were first linked in August 2025 when Herbert was spotted on the set of one of Beer's music videos in Los Angeles, and went officially public in October 2025 when cameras caught them sharing a sideline kiss at a Chargers game at SoFi Stadium.

They have been inseparable since, courtside at Lakers games, at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala where they confirmed the relationship publicly, featured together in Beer's Locket Deluxe music video and posting birthday tributes for each other in March.

Herbert previously went viral at a Lakers game for reaching across Beer to block an errant basketball from hitting her, the kind of small moment that tells you something real about a person. He told ESPN in April that Beer had "changed my life forever."

Their birthdays are five days apart. They are both 27 and 28 respectively. The couple is not rushing to set a wedding date publicly.