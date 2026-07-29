Jalen Carter Signs 4-Year, $152 Million Extension With Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed the 25-year-old defensive tackle to a four-year, $152 million extension Tuesday, worth up to $160 million with incentives and including $106 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history by both average annual value and guaranteed money.

His $38 million AAV surpasses Jeffery Simmons's previous record. Carter is now under contract through 2031.

The deal ends months of trade speculation and settles what had been the Eagles' biggest offseason question. Carter was the ninth overall pick in 2023 out of Georgia, helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX to cap the 2024 season and has been a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

In three seasons he has 13.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits in 43 games. The Eagles also extended fellow interior defensive tackle Jordan Davis on a three-year, $78 million deal earlier this offseason, giving them one of the most expensive and most dominant interior defensive lines in the league.

Carter missed six games last season with heel and shoulder injuries, which raised some questions about whether the Eagles would wait another year before extending him.

They answered that question Tuesday. The trade rumors are done. He is an Eagle through the decade.