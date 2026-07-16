Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold At Central Indiana Gas Stations

Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at gas stations in Central Indiana in recent drawings, each matching four of five numbers plus the Powerball, and neither has been claimed yet, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

One ticket was sold at a Murphy Express on the east side of Indianapolis. The other was sold at a Circle K in Greenfield. The Hoosier Lottery is asking anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at either location to check their numbers carefully.

Tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date at a Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office. Players with questions can call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

Nobody has hit the jackpot since March 17 when an Ohio winner claimed $60 million, meaning this run is now four months old and growing.

Tickets cost $2. Add Power Play for an extra dollar to multiply non-jackpot prizes. The drawing is Wednesday July 15 at 10:59 PM Eastern.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. If you bought a ticket in Central Indiana recently, check it before anything else.