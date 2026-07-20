Usha Vance Gives Birth To Fourth Child, VP Vance Says

Usha Vance gave birth to her fourth child Sunday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The baby boy's name is Alec Neel Vance.

He joins siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4. Vice President JD Vance announced the birth on social media. "Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

The arrival makes Usha Vance, 40, the first woman in more than 150 years to give birth while her husband serves as Vice President.

The last time a second lady had a child in office was 1870, when Ellen Maria Colfax welcomed a son during Vice President Schuyler Colfax's term. The Vance family announced the pregnancy in January and said at the time the baby was due in late July.

Vance had joked about the timeline while promoting his book earlier this year. "I remember when we decided to run for vice president, I said, 'Honey, I really want to have a fourth kid.' And she said, 'Well, you can become vice president or you can have a fourth baby.' But, ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, because I got both."

The family will spend more time at a leased property in Middleburg, Virginia, a quiet enclave in rural northern Virginia, to give the children more normalcy away from Washington. JD Vance said he would not be taking formal parental leave.