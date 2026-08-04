Walgreens Is Closing Two More New Jersey Stores

Walgreens confirmed it is closing two more New Jersey locations, both in Bergen County, as the pharmacy chain continues trimming its footprint under Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm that took Walgreens private in 2025.

The specific addresses and closing dates have not been publicly disclosed in advance, consistent with Walgreens' practice of giving customers only a few weeks of notice before a store goes dark.

The closures are part of a dramatically scaled-back plan compared to what Walgreens originally promised. When the company announced it would shutter 1,200 stores over three years in October 2024, investors expected hundreds of New Jersey locations to be at risk across the state's roughly 180-store footprint.

Under Sycamore's ownership, that pace has slowed considerably, the company now expects to close fewer than 100 stores nationally in all of 2026, down from internal projections that had put the number near 700.

The new owners are prioritizing profitable locations and have framed the remaining cuts as a "store optimization strategy" rather than a retreat from the pharmacy business.

If your Walgreens is closing, prescriptions transfer automatically to the nearest open location. Walgreens also offers 90 days of free delivery during the transition. Customers can confirm their store's status by calling the pharmacy directly.



