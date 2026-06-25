Wendy's Stock Surged 42 Percent After A Viral Reddit Post Sparked A Meme Rally

Wendy's stock does not typically have days like Wednesday.

The fast food chain, whose shares had fallen more than 70 percent from their 2021 peak, whose same-restaurant sales dropped 7.8 percent in Q1 2026, whose stock was trading near 20-year lows, surged as much as 42 percent intraday on June 24, triggered a volatility halt on the New York Stock Exchange and closed the day up 26 percent at approximately $7.89.

Volume hit 202 million shares against a daily average of roughly 10 million.

The catalyst was a now-deleted post on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that told members to "save Wendy's before it's too late."

That was enough. The setup had all the ingredients meme stock traders look for, an iconic beaten-down American brand, elevated short interest at approximately 23 to 32 percent of free float depending on the data source, and a simple emotional narrative that spread from Reddit to Stocktwits to social media before the market even opened.

Short sellers who had piled into WEN faced an estimated $45 million in paper losses by mid-morning as the price moved against their positions.

There is a real piece of news underneath the frenzy. Wendy's on Tuesday appointed Steve Cirulis as its new CFO, a former Potbelly executive who worked alongside new CEO Bob Wright at Potbelly, where their tenure produced a roughly 500 percent increase in share price and significant operational improvement.

Retail traders pointed to that leadership combination as a legitimate turnaround signal.

A company director also reportedly purchased shares below Wednesday's open, adding an insider-conviction element that WSB traders circulated widely.

The fundamentals remain challenged, net income fell 42 percent in Q1, customer traffic is declining and costs are elevated.

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management is the largest shareholder and has reportedly been exploring taking Wendy's private.

Whether Wednesday is the start of something real or a single violent day that reverses is the question every trader who bought in on the way up is now asking themselves.