He’s back! Michael J. Fox, the 64-year-old actor, officially madee his return to television on January 28, 2026, appearing as a guest star on Apple TV’s Shrinking Season 3.

It is his first live-action role since 2020, six years away from the screen, and he did it entirely on his own terms.

He plays Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient who meets Harrison Ford’s character in a doctor’s office waiting room.

The pairing is intentional. Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhodes, a therapist living with Parkinson’s disease.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at age 29 and went public with the diagnosis in 1998, brings lived experience to every frame. He appears in three episodes of Season 3. New episodes drop Wednesdays on Apple TV through April 8, 2026.

Why Did Michael J. Fox Leave Acting In 2020?

Fox retired from acting in 2020 because of the memory challenges caused by his Parkinson’s disease.

The decision came while he was filming The Good Fight. He watched Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saw a scene of DiCaprio’s character struggling with his performance, and made the call.

He could not continue acting professionally under those conditions.

Since stepping away from acting, Fox has remained one of the most visible advocates for Parkinson’s research in the world.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which he founded after his diagnosis, has invested nearly $1 billion into research seeking a cure.

He published a memoir, No Time Like the Future, in 2020. He received an honorary Oscar in 2023.

Did Michael J. Fox Die?

No, Michael J. Fox did not die. He’s arguably better than he’s ever been before. Rumors of the star’s passing have plagued headlines due to his condition for years.

Fox is still acting, even, leaving him far from the grave. He remains one of the longest tenured actors in Hollywood.

One of the most talented, to.

Why He Came Back For Shrinking

Fox came back because he watched Shrinking and could not stay away.

He told the Los Angeles Times that the show moved him deeply. “The depth of character, the quality of relationships, the language,” he said. “It’s just a beautiful show.”

After watching it, he personally called Bill Lawrence, the show’s creator and his former Spin City collaborator, and asked if there was a role for him.

Lawrence said yes.

Fox was direct about what this return is and is not. In interviews with both Variety and People, he pushed back on any suggestion that this represents a career comeback.

“I don’t have an agenda,” he said. “Don’t have to be coming back into acting or anything. It’ll be fun.”

The role fit him in a way that made it possible. Gerry is a Parkinson’s patient. Fox did not have to pretend his condition did not exist. he could bring it with him.

What Fox Said On Set That Has Fans In Tears

Fox said that for the first time in his career, he did not have to worry.

“It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn’t have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything,” Fox told the magazine. “I just do it.”

Debi Brooks, CEO of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, said seeing Fox perform again is “especially meaningful, inspiring the entire Parkinson’s community.”

What Is Shrinking And Where Can You Watch It

Shrinking is an Apple TV comedy-drama created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein.

It stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist who starts ignoring his professional boundaries and telling his patients exactly what he thinks.

Harrison Ford plays his colleague Dr. Paul Rhodes, a therapist with Parkinson’s disease, a role that earned Ford his first Golden Globe nomination in decades.

Season 3 premiered January 28, 2026 on Apple TV. New episodes drop every Wednesday through April 8. The series is available exclusively on Apple TV+, which runs $9.99 per month.

Fox’s three-episode arc is already generating significant attention.