Netanyahu Dead? No, And Here Is Where The Six Fingers Hoax Actually Came From

Is Netanyahu dead? No. Is the video of his March 12 press conference AI-generated? No. Does the Israeli Prime Minister have six fingers? Also no.

Yet again, social media platforms like Elon Musk’s X and Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread wild misinformation and celebrity death hoaxes.

This afternoon a conspiracy spread online that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu had died. Fake news.

Here is what actually happened, where these rumors came from, and why they spread as fast as they did.

The Video In Question And What People Are Claiming

On March 12, Benjamin Netanyahu held his first press conference since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran.

During the address he spoke about the ongoing conflict, said Israeli strikes had killed Iranian nuclear scientists, threatened further escalation, and laid out his vision for what comes next for the Iranian regime.

As the video circulated online, viewers began freezing frames and zooming in on Netanyahu’s right hand.

At one moment in the footage, approximately 34 seconds in, Netanyahu gestures toward the camera with both hands, pointing his index fingers.

In a single still frame, a dark mark appears near the side of his right hand that some viewers interpreted as an extra digit.

אתמול במסיבת העיתונאים עמדתי על היעדים הברורים של המערכה: פגיעה במשטר הטרור באיראן, המשך המאבק מול שלוחותיו, והבטחת ביטחונה ועתידה של ישראל.



אנחנו לא מחכים. אנחנו יוזמים, אנחנו תוקפים ואנחנו עושים זאת בעוצמה.



צפו בדברים המלאים >> pic.twitter.com/hubJWVdiKQ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 13, 2026

Posts spread across X, Instagram, and Telegram almost immediately. “IS NETANYAHU DEAD? YOU CAN SEE THIS THING HAS SIX FINGERS ON HIS RIGHT HAND JUST A FEW SECONDS INTO THIS SPEECH,” wrote one account with a large following.

Another post read: “Breaking: Latest video released by the Israeli government shows that it was AI generated because Netanyahu has six fingers.” A third: “Is Netanyahu dead?”

The phrase began trending. Screenshots of the freeze frame, stripped of all surrounding context, flooded timelines across every major platform.

Other claimed inconsistencies piled on. Some viewers pointed out that Netanyahu’s fingers appeared to be the same length in several frames.

Others claimed to see misaligned teeth, changing hair color, and what one French post described as “a fleeting blink of his ears.”

A French technologist named Olivier Rimmel announced publicly that he was building an app to evaluate whether the video was AI-generated, writing that he could not rule it out at that stage.

The speculation metastasized.

What Fact-Checkers Actually Found

Multiple independent fact-checking organizations reviewed the original footage frame by frame and reached identical conclusions.

Lead Stories obtained the original video published directly by Israel’s Government Press Office on YouTube on March 12.

Their analysis focused on the specific moment being shared. At 34 seconds, Netanyahu gestures with both hands and has five fingers on each, entirely normal.

The dark mark that appears to show a sixth finger is a momentary shadow formed by a crease on the side of his palm during the gesture.

Crucially, the frames immediately before and after the flagged moment show a completely ordinary hand in motion.

The shadow appears for a fraction of a second and is gone.

PolitiFact reviewed the same footage independently and rated the claim “Pants on Fire,” its lowest rating reserved for claims that are not just false but demonstrably ridiculous.

Their conclusion was that a trick of light caused part of his palm to appear as an additional finger.

IBTimes, which also analyzed the clip frame by frame, noted that distorted or extra fingers are a known and well-documented artifact of AI-generated imagery, particularly from earlier generative models, which is precisely why the freeze-frame became such effective fuel for the rumor.

However, their analysis found the clip most likely shows ordinary motion blur combined with standard video compression artifacts.

When a hand moves quickly during a speech and the footage is compressed for streaming, individual still frames can briefly show fingers appearing doubled, merged, or distorted.

This is a limitation of video compression, not evidence of artificial generation.

As of publication, no credible forensic AI analysis has concluded that the March 12 press conference video was artificially generated.

The claims about teeth, hair color, and ear movements have not been substantiated by any independent technical review.

Why “Six Fingers” Claim Is Being Made – Understanding AI

The six-finger tell has become one of the most widely cited methods for spotting AI-generated imagery, because early AI image generation models, particularly those producing images of human hands, frequently generated distorted or incorrect numbers of fingers.

The claim has a kernel of real technical history behind it. Generative AI systems trained on image data historically struggled with hands because hands are anatomically complex, highly variable in appearance, and frequently partially obscured in photographs.

The result was images with too many fingers, too few fingers, or fingers of the wrong length, artifacts that became a reliable signal of artificial generation.

That knowledge is now being actively weaponized. A single ambiguous still frame, isolated from its surrounding footage and stripped of context, is sufficient to trigger the assumption, even when the full video shows nothing unusual at all.

The more politically charged the moment, the faster the claim spreads and the harder it is to dislodge. People share the freeze frame. Almost nobody shares the debunk.

Where The Death Rumor Actually Started

Today’s six-finger claim did not emerge from nowhere.

It is the latest episode in a weeks-long coordinated information operation built around the premise that Netanyahu has been killed or incapacitated during the Israel-Iran conflict.

The rumors began in earnest on March 2 and 3, circulating primarily through Iranian state-affiliated social media channels and Telegram groups.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, widely described as affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and listed by the US Treasury as linked to the IRGC, published a report assembling a series of circumstantial details, a brief gap in Netanyahu’s public video appearances, reports in Hebrew-language media about tightened security around his residence, the postponement of a reported visit by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and a French government readout of a call between President Macron and Netanyahu that did not specify the date of the conversation.

Tasnim itself acknowledged the speculation was unconfirmed. The outlet also cited former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, via Russian media, claiming Iran had bombed Netanyahu’s hideout and that his brother had been killed. No evidence was provided for either claim.

Alongside the text-based rumors, AI-generated imagery spread across Instagram, X, Bluesky, and Telegram.

One image showed Netanyahu bloodied and motionless in rubble with rescue workers crouching over him.

Another showed his figure wrapped in a burial shroud with Iranian flag bearers standing on either side.

Both images were run through AI detection tools including AI or Not, which flagged them as artificially generated.

The rubble image showed Netanyahu’s face composited onto the scene with characteristic artifacts, an unnatural quality to facial injuries, dust that faded too smoothly around his face rather than scattering in the chaotic pattern real debris produces.

Independent fact-checkers working separately reached the same conclusions.

A deepfake video of a fake television presenter claiming Israeli media had confirmed Netanyahu’s death also circulated during this period.

The lip movements in the video were visibly mismatched with the audio. Detection tools flagged it for audio-visual desynchronization and synthetic voice artifacts. It continued circulating on Telegram as of this writing despite having been debunked.

Netanyahu’s Verified Public Appearances Since March 1

The evidence that Netanyahu is alive has been publicly available and continuously updated throughout the entire period the rumors have circulated. The timeline of confirmed appearances is extensive.

On March 1, the Israeli Government Press Office released imagery of Netanyahu in a security meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv with the defense minister, the IDF chief, and the Mossad director present.

On the evening of March 2, while the death rumors were actively spreading across Telegram, Netanyahu appeared live on a Fox News YouTube broadcast.

On March 5, a confirmed phone call with French President Macron took place, with a readout issued by the French government.

On March 6, the Israeli government portal listed Netanyahu visiting an impact site in Beersheba. On March 7, an official statement was published by the Prime Minister’s Office.

On March 10, Netanyahu’s representatives formally confirmed on the record that he was not dead. Also on March 10, he toured Israel’s National Health Command Centre.

On March 11, he traveled to Ashdod Port to review maritime trade activity during Operation Roaring Lion, with video from the visit released publicly.

On March 12, he delivered the press conference now at the center of the six-finger claim, broadcast live and published in full on YouTube by the Government Press Office with the GPO logo in the upper left corner.

His office has not issued a specific response to the six-finger video. The Israeli government has generally declined to engage with individual viral claims throughout the conflict, a posture that critics argue inadvertently allows rumors to breathe longer than they otherwise would.

This Is A Recurring Pattern

The Netanyahu rumor follows a near-identical arc to speculation that erupted around actor Jim Carrey in February 2026.

After Carrey appeared at the César Awards in Paris, his changed appearance prompted waves of viral posts claiming he had been replaced by a clone or body double.

His representatives denied it. César Awards organizers confirmed his attendance and stated he had prepared for the appearance months in advance.

The rumors faded only after additional footage and interviews made denial impossible to sustain.

Before Carrey there was a wave of similar claims about other public figures, and before that others.

Clone theories, body double accusations, and AI replacement claims have become a predictable feature of online discourse whenever a public figure appears during a high-stakes moment, periods when audiences are already primed for extraordinary developments and are more likely to interpret ambiguous evidence as confirmation of something dramatic.

The more consequential the backdrop, the more aggressively these claims circulate.

Reports in March 2026 also separately documented the use of AI voice-duplication tools to create fake audio of Netanyahu speaking Farsi, a language he does not speak, as part of psychological operations targeting Iranian audiences.

These are not biological clones in any scientific sense. They are digital fabrications designed to exploit the growing public uncertainty about what is real in a moment when that uncertainty is already at an all-time high.

The Bottom Line

Netanyahu is alive. The March 12 press conference video is authentic, published directly by the Israeli Government Press Office on YouTube. The apparent sixth finger is a shadow cast by a crease in his palm during a hand gesture, visible in a single still frame and absent in every frame before and after it.

No AI forensic analysis has found evidence the video was artificially generated.

The broader death rumors originated with Iranian state-affiliated media and spread through a network of fake social media accounts and AI-generated imagery specifically designed to create doubt and confusion during an active military conflict.

The six-finger claim is the latest chapter in that operation, and it has been debunked.