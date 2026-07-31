Baker Mayfield Reportedly Offered Two-Year Contract By The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield set a training camp deadline for a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Training camp arrived. No extension.

Now Mayfield is telling ESPN exactly how he feels about it.

The Buccaneers offered a two-year extension worth slightly above $100 million total, roughly $50 million per year. Mayfield wanted $50 million-plus annually on a long-term deal of at least four years.

The two sides were "pretty far" apart, per Mayfield, who told ESPN the two-year structure was "probably the most disappointing" part of the offer. "It feels like I'm having to prove my worth yet again," he said.

He will do exactly that. Mayfield is playing out the final year of his three-year, $100 million contract, earning a $40 million cap hit in 2026, and entering free agency next spring. He addressed his teammates, told them to stay locked in on football and not let the contract noise become a distraction.

He said he reports to camp in the best shape of his career. Twelve quarterbacks currently average at least $50 million per year. Mayfield intends to join them after 2026.

The Buccaneers also still have the unresolved Vita Vea trade request hanging over their defense. Both players enter 2026 in the final year of their deals, both unhappy, both watching their situations play out publicly.