Genevieve Is The First Category 5 Hurricane Of The 2026 Eastern Pacific Season

Hurricane Genevieve became the first Category 5 storm in the Eastern Pacific in two years on Monday morning, briefly reaching 160 mph sustained winds, the highest classification on the Saffir-Simpson scale, before fluctuating back to high-end Category 4. The storm was nothing more than a tropical depression as recently as Friday July 24.

Three days of explosive intensification over exceptionally warm Pacific waters produced one of the most rapidly strengthening storms the Eastern Pacific has seen in years.

The good news is where it is going: nowhere near land. Genevieve's center is churning approximately 520 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and tracking roughly parallel to the Mexican coast heading northwest.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. No landfall is forecast.

The impact that coastal areas will feel is indirect but still dangerous, life-threatening surf and rip currents are already affecting Mexico's southwestern coast and will reach the Baja peninsula through early this week.

Beachgoers should stay out of the water anywhere along western Mexico and the Baja coast until the swell subsides.

Genevieve is expected to weaken later in the week as it moves over cooler water and encounters dry air.

Forecasters predict it will drop below hurricane strength by around Friday. Simultaneously, Hurricane Fausto, a Category 1 storm, is tracking toward Hawaii but is expected to pass north of the islands, bringing large surf and rip currents to east-facing shores.