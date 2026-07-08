Bernie Sanders Called On Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner To Drop Out Of 2026 Election

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who was one of Graham Platner's earliest and most prominent backers in the race to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine, called Tuesday for Platner to withdraw from the race.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine," Sanders said. "In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside."

Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine veteran who won the Democratic primary in June, is facing an allegation reported by Politico on Monday. Jenny Racicot, a former girlfriend, alleged that Platner entered her home while drunk in 2021 and had sex with her against her will after she repeatedly told him to stop.

Platner has denied the allegation, calling it "categorically false" and suggesting it was "coached and coordinated by out of state establishment operatives."

He has not withdrawn from the race and said he is "taking time to reflect on the best path forward."

Sanders is the most high-profile of many Democrats to withdraw support. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand issued a joint statement calling on Platner to step aside and announcing the party would not fund the Maine race if he remains the nominee. Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego have all pulled their endorsements.

The Maine seat is considered one of Democrats' best pickup opportunities in their effort to retake the Senate majority in November.

Platner has until July 13 at 5 PM to withdraw and allow the party to nominate a replacement before the general election.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has already filed exploratory committee paperwork.

If Platner misses that deadline, Democrats would likely face running a write-in campaign or a third-party candidate to replace him on the ballot.