Mitch McConnell Was Found 'Unconscious' In His Home

CBS News obtained and reviewed a public EMS dispatch recording from the morning of June 14, the same morning Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized, in which a dispatcher described a "cardiac arrest" and a medic reported "CPR in progress" at McConnell's address.

The call came in before 9 AM. The senator's name is not mentioned in the recording, and CBS News has not confirmed the identity of the unconscious person described in the dispatch.

The recording was first shared by journalist Desiree Townsend.

McConnell's office issued a statement on June 14 saying the Kentucky Republican "is hospitalized and is receiving excellent care" with no details on why he was admitted or where.

A follow-up statement the next day said he was "fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he spoke with McConnell on June 15 and that he "sounded good" and was "clearly dialed into what's going on." McConnell last voted on June 11.

McConnell, 84, is a childhood polio survivor who has faced multiple health scares in recent years, a concussion and two freezing episodes in 2023, more than a week of hospitalization for flu-like symptoms in February 2026 and a bandaged hand visible at a committee hearing in May.

He announced he would not seek reelection.

CBS News reached out to McConnell's office for comment on the EMS recording. No response had been received at the time of publication.