Clarence Thomas Made An Unannounced Visit To Capitol Hill Monday

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was spotted walking through the House side of the Capitol on Monday, and he refused to explain why he was there.

The visit came on the same day the Supreme Court released several major opinions, including rulings on the Federal Reserve, mail-in ballots and federal agency oversight, ahead of the court's summer recess.

MS NOW reporter Mychael Schnell approached Thomas as he walked with a Metropolitan Police Department officer and another man.

Asked who he was meeting with, Thomas first appeared not to hear the question, turning to the man beside him to ask, "What'd she say?" When Schnell repeated it, he replied, "Oh, nobody," laughing.

Pressed on whether he had any meetings scheduled, he said, "None that I'm going to tell you about."

He also declined to preview any of the court's pending decisions, telling Schnell only, "You have good questions."

Politico's Meredith Lee Hill reported that Thomas did not meet with House Republican leadership during the visit, and that Republicans on the Hill believe he was there to see the Office of the Attending Physician, the medical office that serves all members of Congress and the nine Supreme Court justices, located on the Capitol's first floor.

Thomas, 78, is the longest-serving and oldest sitting member of the court.

He was hospitalized briefly in 2022 for flu-like symptoms tied to an infection.

The Supreme Court's Public Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the visit.