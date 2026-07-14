Darline Graham Nordone, The Sister of Lindsey Graham, Has Been Appointed To Finish His Senate Term

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone to fill her late brother Lindsey Graham's Senate seat Monday, two days after the senator died Saturday at age 71.

She will be sworn in Tuesday at 2:30 PM ET and will become South Carolina's first female senator, serving through January 3 when Graham's term expires.

The story of how Darline Graham Nordone came to be appointed is the story of her entire life with her brother.

Their mother died of Hodgkin's lymphoma when Darline was 12 and Lindsey was 20. Their father died of a heart attack 15 months later. Lindsey became her legal guardian at 22.

He adopted her when he joined the Air Force to ensure she would receive his military benefits if anything happened to him. He taught her to spell her name Darline instead of Darlene.

He raised her above a bar his family owned in Central, South Carolina, and she was by his side at virtually every significant public moment of his career, campaign announcements, Senate swearings-in, presidential bid rallies.

"Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed," McMaster said. "It's my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham, to finish his work for him now."

President Trump had recommended her appointment on Truth Social, calling it "a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly." Senator Tim Scott endorsed her publicly as well.

Nordone works as Commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind with 28 years in state government leadership.

She has never held elected office. She is married to Larry Nordone and has two children. She said simply: "Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him."