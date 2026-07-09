Bonnie Tyler Has Died At 75

Bonnie Tyler died Wednesday night in a hospital in Faro, Portugal. She was 75 years old. Her family announced the news Thursday morning on her official website and social media. The post read:

"Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

Her representative Judd Lander said in a statement:

"The world has lost one hell of a great talent."

We covered her earlier this summer when she emerged from a medically induced coma, the update that gave fans their first real reason for hope after months of worry.

The coma had followed emergency surgery in May for a perforated appendix. She had suffered a cardiac arrest during recovery.

By June 15 she was out of the coma but still very unwell. On Wednesday night, the illness she never fully beat won.

Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales in 1951, a coal miner's daughter who grew up singing into a hairbrush and fell in love with Janis Joplin records. She became Bonnie Tyler.

In 1983, Jim Steinman handed her a song called Total Eclipse of the Heart.

It went to No. 1 in the United States and the United Kingdom. It has more than a billion streams. She never got tired of singing it.

Holding Out for a Hero. It's a Heartache. Turn around, bright eyes.

She was 75 years old and one of a kind.