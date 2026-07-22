Bruce Springsteen Called An 'Annoying, Bitter Old Man' By Journey's Jonathan Cain

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain appeared on a podcast this week and said what he thinks about Bruce Springsteen's ongoing political commentary, which has included calling President Trump "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous" at multiple stops on his 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour and releasing a protest song called "Streets of Minneapolis."

"Guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up," Cain said. "You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce." He called Springsteen, 76, same age as Cain, "an annoying, bitter old man" and added, "You were born in the USA, weren't you, dude? So act like it." He also said he used to like Springsteen before calling Born in the USA a "diss" to the country.

Cain is not alone in this view.

Mick Jagger said something similar in a recent New York Times podcast interview, arguing that his job at concerts is to give audiences the best time possible and that lecturing them defeats that purpose. Jagger specifically mentioned Springsteen by implication.

Springsteen has not responded publicly to Cain's comments. His Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour wrapped in May.

Cain, who describes himself as a diehard conservative and is married to Trump adviser Paula White-Cain, kicks off Journey's Final Frontier farewell tour in September.