Legendary Rock and Roll Singer Freddy Cannon Dead At 89

Freddy "Boom Boom" Cannon, the Massachusetts-born rock and roll singer whose 1959 hit "Tallahassee Lassie" launched a career spanning six decades and whose 110 appearances on Dick Clark's American Bandstand made him the show's most frequent performer, died Friday July 17 at a hospice facility in Oxnard, California after a brief battle with cancer. He was 89. His children Conny and Billy were with him in his final days.

Born Frederick Anthony Picariello Jr. in Revere, Massachusetts in 1936, Cannon found his sound in the post-Elvis, pre-Beatles years when rock and roll was still figuring out what it was.

Dick Clark heard "Tallahassee Lassie" and told Cannon to crank up the bass drum, that pounding, percussive sound gave him his nickname and his identity. Three top-10 Billboard hits followed.

"Tallahassee Lassie" at No. 6, "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans" at No. 3 and "Palisades Park" at No. 3. His album The Explosive! Freddy Cannon reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart in 1960, only the fourth rock-connected artist to top it. Out of 60 singles released between 1959 and 2016, 29 charted.

His final years carried personal sorrow. His wife Jeanette, his high school sweetheart, died in September 2024.

His son John died in April 2026. He had been scheduled for what would have been his final interview with legendary DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow on July 11 before being taken to the hospital the day before.

"He will be remembered as a rock and roll icon," his daughter Conny said. "His music will live forever in our hearts."