Couple Wins $500,000 On A Scratch-Off From A Dundalk Walmart

A married couple from the Dundalk area of Baltimore won $500,000 on a Maryland Lottery Gifts of Green scratch-off ticket, and they won it because the husband did his homework first. Before his wife went shopping, he checked the Maryland Lottery website to see which scratch-off games still had top prizes remaining.

The Gifts of Green game had several left. He asked her to pick one up at the Walmart on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk while she was there.

She bought the tickets, came home, unpacked the groceries and then the couple scratched them together. She was stunned to discover they had the $500,000 top prize.

Both spouses work at a Maryland college and are nearing retirement. They claimed the prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters on July 15.

The windfall, they said, will help them buy a new vehicle and make retirement considerably less stressful. The Dundalk Walmart that sold the winning ticket receives a $1,000 retailer bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

The pro tip buried in this story. the Maryland Lottery website shows which scratch-off games still have major prizes remaining. Checking it before you buy is exactly what this husband did. It worked.