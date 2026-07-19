Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul At Fanatics Fest

Tom Brady slapped Logan Paul in the head at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 on Friday at the Jacob Javits Center, in full view of a packed crowd, on stage, with Karl-Anthony Towns standing right between them and immediately stepping in to separate the two.

The clip was posted by Fanatics on X with Brady, Paul, WWE and the NFL all tagged as collaborators. Within three hours it had 5 million views. By evening it had cleared 17 million on Instagram alone.

The feud backstory: Paul said in February that his WWE career made him as athletic as NFL players. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, did not appreciate that. They talked about it on Paul's Impulsive podcast.

They nearly came to blows at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, where Paul's team beat Brady's. Paul has been roasting Brady about that loss ever since, and appears to have been doing so again onstage Friday when Brady's hand left his cargo pants pocket and made contact with the side of Paul's head.

Closer inspection of the footage shows Brady's hand may have caught Paul's shoulder rather than his face. That has not dampened the discourse.

After the clip spread, Brady posted his own video on X with a single word: "Dork." Paul responded:

"This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep."

Brady replied to that: "I tried America... will try again next time I see this nerd."

Staged or not, nobody has confirmed it either way. WWE is tagged on the clip. Tom Brady called a former WWE champion a dork. The internet had an excellent Friday.