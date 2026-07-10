Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver Buys A $750,000 Home In Alabama

Reece Weaver, the 24-year-old who became the most-followed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in history after her breakout on Netflix's America's Sweethearts and then surprised everyone by quitting after three seasons, bought a $750,000 home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with her husband Will Allman and announced it on Instagram on June 28 with the caption "Home SWEET home" and photos of the two of them with their dog.

The home purchase comes as Season 3 of America's Sweethearts drops on Netflix, showing her retirement conversation with director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell, and as a narrative has circulated online blaming her husband for pushing her out.

Weaver is frustrated by it. "It makes me frustrated, because that could not be more far from the truth," she told the Wall Street Journal. "He was so supportive, no matter what decision I made."

Weaver and Allman moved from Dallas back to Alabama, where she attended the University of Alabama and where they met, saying they felt called to return.

She told the Human School podcast: "We don't know the next steps, but we know that the Lord was calling us back to Tuscaloosa and we had so much peace with that."

Her plans include singing lessons, studio dance, pursuing a Broadway dream and writing a book she says is coming.

She has been on the Today show and Tonight Show promoting the new season. She is the most-followed DCC alum on Instagram with over a million followers. She is not sitting still.