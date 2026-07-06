Dallas Mavericks Are Close To Signing Tarik Biberovic

The Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of signing Tarık Biberović, the 24-year-old Turkish international forward who spent eight seasons with Fenerbahçe in the EuroLeague and has established himself as one of Europe's most reliable three-point shooters.

According to Serbian outlet Meridian Sport, only Biberović's signature is now missing after Dallas acquired his NBA rights in a trade earlier this week and prepared a significant contract offer.

Biberović averaged 11.3 points per game in the EuroLeague last season while shooting 41.9 percent from three, the specific skill set Dallas has been targeting in their post-Luka rebuild under new head coach Dusty May.

He has been with Fenerbahçe since 2018, growing from a teenager in the Turkish system into one of the club's most important players across multiple EuroLeague campaigns.

At 6-foot-8 with a reliable three-point stroke and European-trained basketball instincts, Biberović fits the profile of the stretch forwards Dallas is assembling around Cooper Flagg.

He joins a Mavericks roster that also added Klay Thompson this offseason and is looking to build a perimeter-shooting identity around their 20-year-old franchise cornerstone.

If the deal closes as expected, Biberović becomes the latest European player to make the leap after building an elite résumé in the EuroLeague, a pipeline that has accelerated considerably as NBA teams increasingly value international players who arrive with professional game experience rather than raw potential.