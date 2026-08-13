Former SPLC Official Arrested In California After Federal Indictment

Heidi Beirich, the 59-year-old former Southern Poverty Law Center official who led its Intelligence Project tracking political extremism for nearly two decades before leaving around 2020, was arrested Wednesday in California and charged in a superseding indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

She appeared in federal court in Riverside, California, Wednesday afternoon. Her attorney called the case "without merit" and said she is innocent.

The charges are an escalation of the DOJ's broader criminal case against the SPLC itself. In April, a federal grand jury in Alabama's Middle District indicted the SPLC as an organization on 11 counts of fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege the SPLC secretly funneled more than $3 million in donor funds between 2014 and 2023 to individuals affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, the National Socialist Party of America and other extremist groups, payments made through shell companies prosecutors say were designed to conceal their true nature from donors.

The SPLC's defense, the payments were part of a long-standing informant program to gather intelligence on hate groups from the inside, and the organization has shared that intelligence with federal law enforcement including the FBI for years. "The SPLC was not dismantling these groups," prosecutors countered.

Beirich is the first named individual charged in the case. The SPLC has pleaded not guilty. Its CEO Bryan Fair has said the case is politically motivated.



