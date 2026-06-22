Goose Band Concert At Madison Square Garden Ended With A Fan's Death And A Central Park Tribute

Paul Kueker, a 51-year-old husband and father from Niantic, Connecticut, died Saturday night at Madison Square Garden after falling from the Section 300 level during the second of two sold-out Goose concerts at the arena.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at 9:51 PM and found Kueker unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

He was attending the show with his wife. Police do not suspect foul play. The investigation into the exact circumstances of the fall is ongoing.

Witnesses who were at the concert described hearing a loud sound before security began isolating sections of the arena.

Rows of seats were cleared. Emergency services arrived. Witnesses estimated the fall to be approximately 150 feet, possibly from the area of the venue known as Chase Bridge, a suspended seating section.

Much of the arena did not immediately know what had happened. The band continued playing.

Goose released a statement shortly after midnight Sunday. "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."

MSG Entertainment issued its own statement:

"While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night's Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan's life at Madison Square Garden. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer."

Who Was Paul Kueker?

Paul Kueker was 51 years old. He came to New York City from Niantic, Connecticut for what was supposed to be a concert, the kind of show that Goose's audience plans months in advance, the kind of sold-out Madison Square Garden night that marks an arrival moment for a band and for the fans who have followed them.

He was there with his wife. He had two children at home.

His mother, Patricia Finelli, spoke Sunday as news of her son's death spread. "He was the greatest kid in the whole wide world," she said. "He'd give you the shirt off his back. He has two children, a beautiful wife, and he took care of me like I was a piece of gold."

That is who Paul Kueker was. He was not a music industry figure or a public person.

He was a husband and a father and a son from Connecticut who went to a concert on a Saturday night at the most famous arena in the world.

Goose And The Significance Of These Shows

The Goose concert that Paul Kueker attended was the second of two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, a milestone moment for a band that built its following the way that only a specific kind of American rock band can build it, through years of relentless touring and an audience that treats the shows as communal experiences as much as concerts.

Goose, Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach and Cotter Ellis, had been building toward MSG in the way that bands with dedicated touring audiences build toward the rooms that represent arrival. Two sold-out nights there is the arrival.

The celebration of that arrival ended with a man falling from the 300 level and dying in a hospital before midnight.

The Sunday Show And What The Band Did

Goose had a concert scheduled Sunday evening at Central Park SummerStage. The question of whether to play it was a genuine one, and the band addressed it directly in a statement before the show.

"We considered whether or not we were going to play," the band wrote, "and came to the decision that the best thing we can do right now is bring our community together, lean on one another, and offer a space for healing."

They played. All proceeds from the Sunday Central Park show will go to a charitable fund providing support and resources for Goose fans.

The band said they were "reeling" from the tragedy and described the Central Park show as an attempt to find something to do with grief rather than sit still inside it.

The NYPD's investigation into the Saturday night incident is continuing. Security footage is being reviewed. Witnesses are being interviewed.

The precise circumstances of how Paul Kueker fell from the Section 300 level of Madison Square Garden during a concert on a Saturday night are not yet publicly known.

He was 51 years old. He was there with his wife. He had two children. His mother said he was the greatest kid in the whole wide world.