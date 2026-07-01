Jason Statham Is Filming One Of The Most Ridiculous Movies Of All Time

Jason Statham is currently filming a big-budget action comedy called Jason Statham Stole My Bike in which he plays a character named global action superstar Jason Statham.

That is the premise. That is the whole thing. Filming began in May 2026.

The budget is north of $80 million. The director is David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train and previously worked with Statham on Universal's Hobbs & Shaw.

The script was written by Alison Flierl, whose credits include BoJack Horseman and the School of Rock series.

Plot details are being kept under wraps beyond the meta title and the description of Statham playing "himself" in what the production describes as "the role of a lifetime."

The film is being conceived as PG-13 with a tongue-in-cheek tone, which tracks with Leitch's sensibility and Statham's willingness to lean into the absurdity of his own action star image when the right project presents itself.

Leitch and Statham's Hobbs & Shaw collaboration grossed more than $750 million worldwide, so the studio confidence in the pairing is well-founded.

The film arrives in the context of one of Statham's busiest periods ever. He already released Shelter in January, has Mutiny, a more conventional action thriller produced by his own Punch Palace Productions, coming August 21, and has The Beekeeper 2 in post-production targeting a January 2027 release.

Viva La Madness, his sixth collaboration with Guy Ritchie, is also filming. Jason Statham Stole My Bike does not yet have a release date.