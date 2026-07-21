'Masters Of The Universe' Is Arriving On Prime Video July 22

Masters of the Universe, the long-awaited live-action reboot of the He-Man franchise that spent 18 years in development before finally reaching theaters on June 5, is arriving on Prime Video this Wednesday July 22, just 47 days after its theatrical debut.

The streaming date was announced Monday alongside a new teaser.

The film was directed by Travis Knight, who made Bumblebee, and stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, the young man who becomes He-Man after being separated from his home planet of Eternia for 15 years.

Jared Leto plays Skeletor. Camila Mendes is Teela, Idris Elba is Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie plays Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin is the Sorceress and Kristen Wiig voices Roboto.

The supporting cast also includes Hafþór Björnsson as Goat Man and Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw.

The box office numbers tell the honest story. Masters of the Universe opened to $29.4 million domestically, finished at $64.6 million domestic and $113.3 million worldwide against a production budget of $170 to $200 million, a result the industry classifies as a disappointment. Critics were moderately positive at 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience CinemaScore was a B. Fans of the original property seemed warmer than general audiences. None of that translated to the theatrical performance the budget required.

Prime Video is where it goes now. The He-Man crowd that didn't make it to theaters has until Wednesday.



