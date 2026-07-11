Mega Millions Jackpot Is Now $637 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled over again. Friday night's drawing, worth $604 million, produced no jackpot winner. The winning numbers were 2, 39, 44, 46 and 56 with Mega Ball 23.

Nobody matched all six. The jackpot now climbs to $637 million for Tuesday July 14 at 11 PM Eastern.

The biggest winner from Friday's drawing was a Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier in Florida that is worth $2 million.

Plenty of smaller prizes were distributed across the country. Nobody took home the big one.

The jackpot has been rolling since March 17, when a ticket purchased in Ohio won a $60 million prize. That was four months ago.

Since then, 75 drawings have passed without a jackpot winner as the prize has grown from $60 million to $637 million.

The cash lump sum option for Tuesday's jackpot would be approximately $300 to $350 million before taxes, roughly half the advertised amount, which is how the lottery structures its payouts.

Tickets cost $5 each. Players choose five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 through 24.

The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 290 million.

Tuesday's cutoff for ticket purchases is approximately 10:45 PM Eastern. The drawing follows at 11 PM.

The numbers: 2, 39, 44, 46, 56. Mega Ball 23. Not yours. Try again Tuesday.