Needoh Is Sending Children To The Hospital And Here's Why

A viral social media trend is sending children to burn units across the United States, and doctors are asking parents to intervene before their kids try it themselves.

The trend involves placing NeeDoh squishy toys, gel-filled stress ball-style sensory toys made by Schylling, in the microwave to make them softer and more moldable.

When the toys heat up, the outer shell breaks down and releases a thick, extremely hot, sticky gel that adheres to skin and continues burning on contact.

"It sticks on the skin once it's on it, and that can deepen the burn as well," said Dr. Alisa Savetamal, Medical Director of the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, who has treated multiple children for the injuries.

The Johns Hopkins Burn Center has also reported cases. In Illinois, a 9-year-old boy named Caleb Chabolla squeezed a microwaved NeeDoh and it exploded across his face, causing second-degree burns.

"The right side of his face was kind of melting off, basically," his mother told CBS Chicago. Nassau County, New York officials reported third-degree burn cases and called the trend "extremely dangerous" and potentially fatal.

NeeDoh's packaging explicitly warns against microwaving. Maker Schylling says it is working with TikTok and YouTube to remove videos showing the trend. The toys can also pop from heat exposure in hot cars or direct sunlight.

If your child has a NeeDoh toy, confirm they know it must never be heated under any circumstances.