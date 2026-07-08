Nigel Farage Resigns From Parliament Amid A Financial Probe

Nigel Farage resigned as the MP for Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday, triggering a by-election in which he immediately announced he will stand as a candidate, a calculated move that suspends the parliamentary standards investigation into his finances for the duration of the campaign and frames the vote as what he called a "people versus the establishment" referendum.

"I've decided the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," Farage said in a fiery speech at Millbank Tower in London. "I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all."

The resignation follows two significant financial controversies. The parliamentary standards watchdog has been investigating a £5 million gift Farage received from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne just before he entered parliament in 2024, a gift Farage described as "the equivalent of a lottery win" and said was for personal security.

A subsequent Sunday Times investigation alleged further undisclosed financial relationships with wealthy donors.

Farage has declared more than £2 million in outside income since becoming an MP in 2024, more than 20 times a standard MP salary.

By resigning and immediately standing again, Farage resets the investigation clock, parliamentary rules require the standards probe to be suspended until after any by-election. If he wins, the investigation may not resume.

If he loses, the commissioner decides. All three major parties, Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, initially said they would not field candidates, framing it as a gimmick, before Tory leader Kemi Badenoch reversed course and said Conservatives would stand. The by-election is expected in early August.

Reform UK leads most national opinion polls heading toward Britain's next general election, due no later than 2029