Jackie The Eagle, Big Bear's Beloved Bald Eagle, Has Died At Age 14

Jackie, the bald eagle who spent at least 15 years nesting in the San Bernardino Mountains above Big Bear Lake and became an unlikely global celebrity through a 24/7 live nest camera managed by Friends of Big Bear Valley, died in the early hours of Monday August 10 at the Ojai Raptor Center in Ventura County. She was approximately 14 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we share that Patient 26-519 passed away," the center wrote. "Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her."

Jackie was found weak, underweight and unable to fly on July 17 after witnesses spotted her in a territorial fight with two younger bald eagles near the shores of Big Bear Lake.

A couple found her grounded and called for help, staying with her until wildlife officials arrived.

She was transported to the Los Angeles County Parks San Dimas Raptor Rescue Center the following day before being transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for intensive care, oxygen therapy, blood transfusions, around-the-clock monitoring, for more than three weeks.

Veterinarians determined she had been ill before the fight, though the underlying cause was never publicly confirmed.

Jackie and her mate Shadow built one of the most watched wildlife livestreams in the world. Their 2025 chicks drew 70 million viewers from 50 countries.

Their 2026 offspring, Sandy and Luna, named by Big Bear Valley third-graders, hatched in April and have since fledged. Conservationists raised more than $10 million to protect Jackie and Shadow's habitat from development.

Shadow remains at the nest. Friends of Big Bear Valley has no plans to remove the camera.