State Department Issues A Worldwide Caution Alert Saturday After Two US Service Members Were Killed In Jordan

The US State Department issued a Worldwide Caution advisory Saturday, urging all Americans abroad, and especially those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution, after two American service members were killed in an Iranian missile and drone strike in Jordan and a fourth service member went missing.

The attack came on the same day as the World Cup Final in New Jersey, where a Shakira-headlined halftime show was underway 5,500 miles from the strike.

The State Department's warning states that "groups supportive of Iran could target US citizens and interests" anywhere in the world, not just in the Middle East, and that US diplomatic facilities have already been targeted in locations outside the region.

Americans are advised to keep a low profile, avoid locations associated with the United States when possible, monitor local news and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov.

Flight cancellations and airspace closures across the Middle East are expected. The US Embassy in Jordan separately warned of a "specific and credible threat" at Aqaba's airport and seaport, advising Americans to avoid those facilities, though Jordanian officials said the airport and port remained open.

The Iran peace deal announced June 14 has clearly not held. US Central Command announced further airstrikes against Iran on Friday. The situation is described as complex with potential for unforeseen escalation.

Americans currently abroad should check their nearest US embassy or consulate for security alerts and follow travel.state.gov for updates.



