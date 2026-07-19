Tate Brothers Arrested By US Marshals In Miami And Their Attorney Says They Are Being Held In Solitary Confinement

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by US Marshals in Miami on Saturday on a sealed warrant related to extradition proceedings initiated by the United Kingdom.

Andrew, 39, faces 42 charges in the UK including assault. Tristan, 38, faces 17 charges.

The brothers have denied all charges and have not been convicted of any crime in any country. Their Romanian proceedings, which began after their 2022 arrest there, are still ongoing.

Their attorney Joseph McBride visited the brothers Sunday and posted a statement on X describing the situation in stark terms.

"Andrew and Tristan Tate are political prisoners," McBride wrote. "Two innocent men, charged with nothing in America, dressed like enemy combatants." He said they are being held in solitary confinement and described the UK extradition request as an abuse of process. "This extradition demand has one purpose: to kidnap Andrew and Tristan through paperwork before an American jury exposes the truth to the entire world. America does not do Britain's political dirty work. Not here. Never."

The UK Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the arrests were made at its request and said it is "seeking extradition."

A long-standing diplomatic agreement between the UK and Romania had previously held that the UK would not seek extradition while Romanian proceedings were pending, which McBride cited as grounds to challenge the legality of the arrest.

The brothers had been in the United States since early 2025 and had been in Washington, DC as recently as earlier this month for political meetings.

A competent judge will now evaluate the extradition request. Andrew and Tristan Tate have consistently and publicly maintained their innocence.