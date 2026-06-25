Zendaya Wore A $35 Spider-Man T-Shirt As A Dress To The Paris Premiere

Zendaya arrived at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at UGC Ciné Cité Bercy in Paris on Wednesday wearing an oversized vintage Marvel Spider-Man T-shirt as a mini dress, paired with white Christian Louboutin pumps, silver earrings and a watch. Nothing else.

The photos spread instantly. Then her longtime stylist Law Roach posted on Instagram Stories and revealed the price, $34.99, purchased on eBay, listed as a 2XL in "good, pre-owned condition."

"Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune," Roach wrote alongside a screenshot of the original listing.





Within hours the price of the same vintage Spider-Man T-shirt on eBay had surged to around $200.

The Paris photocall was the fourth stop on the Brand New Day press tour, Tom Holland and Zendaya have also been in Amsterdam, Berlin and Rome over the past week.

In Rome the day before, she wore an archival Versace ensemble that mirrored Spider-Man's suit with a glittering cropped red tank and color-blocked blue-and-red mini skirt.

The progression from custom Versace to a $35 eBay shirt in 24 hours is exactly the kind of move that generates the coverage it got.

Holland and Zendaya did not pose together on the Paris carpet, the same approach they took in Amsterdam and Berlin.

Holland confirmed to Esquire UK earlier this week that the two are married, after months of speculation. "No, because they were all there," he said when asked whether his family knew the circulating AI-generated wedding photos were fake. "That's all you'll get on that."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 30.