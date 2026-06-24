ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller Has Arm Amputated After A Car Crash In Missouri

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller posted on X on Tuesday morning to share news that he had kept private for nearly a week.

On June 17, while driving a Ford Bronco eastbound on a highway in Jasper County, Missouri, he crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck.

He was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. The driver of the semi was not injured.

"Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital," Miller wrote. "I'm deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I'm incredibly fortunate to be writing this."

The injuries were severe. Multiple fractures. Broken ribs.

And a life-saving amputation of his left arm, a procedure his doctors determined was necessary to save his life.

"While I have a long road ahead, I'm focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time," he wrote. "Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages, they have meant so much to me and my family during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class."

Miller is a native of Joplin, Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State University. He joined ESPN in 2021 as an NFL Draft contributor, became a year-round draft analyst in 2022 and made his on-air debut in 2023.

He is a father of two. Adam Schefter was among the ESPN colleagues who responded:

"Best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are pulling for you."