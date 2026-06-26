Tom Sandoval Got A Restraining Order After His Girlfriend Was Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Him

Tom Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules star who became one of the most discussed reality television figures in America after the Scandoval affair storyline in 2023, filed for a restraining order Thursday against his girlfriend of two and a half years, Victoria Lee Robinson, after she was arrested on June 3 following an alleged physical altercation at his home.

A judge granted the temporary restraining order the same day.

Robinson and her father Will, who had both been living at Sandoval's rental home, have been ordered to vacate immediately.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six, the incident on June 3 began after a night of drinking when Sandoval noticed Robinson was recording him during an argument.

He says her father Will became aggressive, allegedly punching a hole in the guest bedroom door where Sandoval had locked himself for protection, and made threats.

He then alleges Robinson entered the room and struck him in the face and head hard enough to blur his vision.

He claims he sustained a bruise near his temple and eyebrow ridge, bled from his ear and neck and visited an emergency room for evaluation.

Sandoval called police, who arrested Robinson. She was released the same day.

In the restraining order filing, Sandoval alleges a pattern of abuse throughout their relationship, including Robinson punching his face, striking his neck, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at him, tracking him via AirTag, changing his phone and social media passwords and verbally demeaning him.

Robinson's father Will has a different account.

He told TMZ he was the one who called police, not Sandoval, and that Sandoval had been "overpowering and twisting" Robinson's arm while trying to take her phone.

He says he intervened physically to lift Sandoval off his daughter. Security camera video surfaced showing Sandoval shoving Will into a lit fire pit on the patio during a heated confrontation.

Will told TMZ the home is Victoria's, not Tom's.

The district attorney did not file charges from the June 3 incident, which Will cited as confirmation of his account. Robinson has a court hearing Thursday.

Sandoval and Robinson confirmed their relationship in February 2024. Both sets of allegations are disputed.



