Bill Belichick's Daughter-In-Law Has An Arrest Order In North Carolina

A North Carolina judge issued an order for the arrest of Jen Belichick, wife of UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and daughter-in-law of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, on Monday after she allegedly failed to appear in court for a misdemeanor speeding violation.

Court records reviewed by the California Post show Jen was pulled over by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on May 21 in Brunswick County for allegedly driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

She was cited for misdemeanor speeding and ordered to appear in Brunswick County court on Friday. She did not show up.

A court official said she now has three options: file a motion to recall the order, hire an attorney to handle the case, or turn herself in. She has not commented.

The arrest order is procedural, a standard mechanism courts use when a defendant misses a mandatory appearance, and does not constitute a conviction.

The story lands in the context of well-documented family tension in the Belichick orbit.

Jen reportedly had a 40-minute confrontation in Bill Belichick's office following a UNC game last November in which she criticized his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, calling her "bats--- crazy" and accusing her of controlling the coach. Jen had also publicly taken shots at Hudson on social media following Hudson's widely covered intervention in Belichick's CBS News interview in May 2025, an incident that went viral and generated enormous national attention.

Steve and Jen Belichick have been married for nearly ten years and have multiple children together.