Brandon Aiyuk Catches Eyes With Instagram Post Hinting At New Team

Brandon Aiyuk posted another Instagram video on Sunday. He said "go Commanders."

He is still, technically, a San Francisco 49er. The 49ers are aware of the video. They have no immediate plans to release him.

The Washington Commanders are aware of the video. They have no immediate plans to trade for him.

This is the Brandon Aiyuk situation as of Sunday, June 21, 2026, and it has been some version of this for the better part of eight months.

The latest social media salvo is the most recent chapter in what Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio summarized with one phrase, the 49ers continue to squat on Aiyuk's rights. The team does not want to trade him away without getting something back.

The Commanders do not want to give anything up because they believe the 49ers will eventually release him. The 49ers do not want to release him because they believe the Commanders want him enough to eventually trade for him.

The result is a standoff that has produced multiple deleted Instagram rants, one video of Aiyuk dancing with the caption "Coming to a endzone near you," the "go Commanders" post from Sunday, and no resolution.

The Entire Backstory

Aiyuk, 28, had a breakout 2023 season, 75 catches, 1,342 yards, seven touchdowns, third-best yards per route run in the NFL, and signed a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco in 2024.

In October 2024, he tore his ACL and MCL. He did not play again in 2024. He did not play at all in 2025, either, and the reasons for that second absence are the source of the ongoing conflict.

Aiyuk stopped rehabbing with the team. He stopped meeting other contractual obligations related to his recovery.

The 49ers, having grounds to act, voided the guaranteed money in his 2026 salary. He left the building entirely. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk had taken his last snap as a 49er. GM John Lynch said "give us a call" when asked publicly about his availability.

And Aiyuk, from wherever he was doing his own rehab on his own terms, started posting on Instagram.

The famous deleted video included the star saying:

"You wanna know why they really mad though? They mad because they stupid. They mad because they paid me $50 million in eight months. And then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I'm about to be on a new team in 2026. They mad at themselves."

He deleted it. Then he posted another one, dancing. Then he posted "go Commanders" on Sunday.

Why The Commanders Make Sense

The connection between Aiyuk and Washington is genuine and specific. Aiyuk and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels were teammates at Arizona State, Aiyuk was the receiver and Daniels was the quarterback who threw him the ball during Daniels' breakout 2019-20 season.

The chemistry was real then. Whether it translates to the NFL level is a different question, but the relationship is not manufactured.

Daniels was asked about Aiyuk at Washington's OTAs this spring. He was careful and honest simultaneously. "I don't know, I don't have a sense on it," he said. "That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that's out of my control." When the quarterback calls someone his brother and the receiver is posting "go Commanders" on Instagram, Washington fans understand what is happening. Washington management is trying to have a different conversation.

The Commanders' position is rational from a front office perspective and frustrating from every other one.

They believe that if they simply wait, the 49ers will eventually lose patience and release Aiyuk, at which point he becomes a free agent and Washington can sign him without giving up any draft capital.

The 49ers' position is equally rational: if they keep squatting on his rights, the Commanders might eventually decide the aggravation of waiting is worth a pick or two and make a trade.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported during the NFL Draft that the Commanders remain a team with "significant interest" and that he thinks this saga ends with Aiyuk in Washington, it is simply a matter of when and at what price.

The 49ers do not want to release him because they want draft capital. The Commanders do not want to trade for him because they think they can get him for free. The standoff continues.

What Aiyuk's Value Actually Is

The complication underneath all the social media activity is that Aiyuk is a genuinely talented receiver coming off two years away from the field, one year recovering from a torn ACL/MCL and one year feuding with his team.

In 2023, when he was healthy and things were functional in San Francisco, he was a legitimate WR1. The three seasons since have not produced a single reception.

Any team acquiring Aiyuk is acquiring a bet on his recovery and on whether the behaviors that made his San Francisco situation untenable will repeat themselves with a new coaching staff.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that several teams have essentially positioned themselves to wait for a free agent release rather than give up assets precisely because of this uncertainty.

Baltimore and Kansas City have been mentioned as teams with receiver interest. The Commanders are consistently at the top of the list because of Daniels.

NFL analyst Steve Wyche raised the fair question on behalf of any team considering a trade:

"If you're another team, why would you ask yourself, 'Do we really want this kind of distraction?'"

The 49ers, Wyche noted, hold all the leverage here. They do not have to release him. They do not have to trade him.

They can simply let him sit on the Left Squad list, where holding him has no financial consequences and does not count against their cap at full value.

That is what they have been doing. It is what they are still doing on Sunday. Aiyuk is posting "go Commanders."

The 49ers are not releasing him. The Commanders are not trading for him. And at some point, no one knows when, something will change.