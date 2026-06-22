Corey Heim Won His First Cup Race At Naval Base Coronado In His 13th Career Start

The Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego was going to be historic regardless of who won, the first major NASCAR Cup Series event ever held on an active military installation, on a 3.4-mile, 16-turn street circuit carved into the grounds of a United States Navy base.

History delivered more than the venue. Corey Heim, 23 years old, driving the No. 67 Toyota for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing on a part-time Cup schedule, won his first career Cup Series race in his 13th career start.

He did it by chasing down teammate Tyler Reddick in the closing laps and then watching Reddick's left-front tire give out with two laps to go, the kind of ending that hardens into permanent NASCAR memory because it contained everything the sport does best, late drama, tire failure and a young driver seizing the moment he had been waiting for.

"I'm speechless," Heim said after a celebratory burnout that stretched considerably longer than the speechlessness. "I mean, we started 13th. We fell straight back to 20th. I couldn't believe it. We strapped another set of tires on and we were just fine. Hit the wall a couple of times and maybe knocked some good into the car."

The Race That Led To This

Naval Base Coronado was supposed to belong to Shane van Gisbergen.

The New Zealander started from pole and spent the first portion of the race near the front, the race's opening stages playing out as a battle between the road course specialists who arrive at street circuits and street courses with the confidence of people who know their skill set gives them an edge over oval-track specialists.

Then Lap 32 happened. On a restart, Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch, who had been one of the most exciting stories of the first half of the race, setting the record as the youngest driver in Cup Series history to lead a lap on a road course, crashed entering Turn 1 when Hill appeared to miss the corner and drive Zilisch directly into the wall.

The incident collected van Gisbergen as well. All three were done for the day.

The race that had been setting up as a road course expert showcase suddenly had its three most dangerous road course competitors in the garage.

Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 when Bubba Wallace brought out a caution by losing his right-front wheel.

Ryan Preece won Stage 2 by passing Riley Herbst with two laps left in the segment.

Then the final stage began with a field that had been stripped of its two most obvious road course favorites before anyone had eaten halftime sandwiches.

The 23XI Takeover That Almost Happened

With 11 laps remaining, 23XI Racing was running first, second and third, Reddick leading, Heim in second, Wallace third.

A single team that built itself around Michael Jordan's ownership and the specific competitive vision of Denny Hamlin, a driver who has spent 20 years in NASCAR accumulating everything except a championship ring, was on the verge of sweeping the podium at an inaugural race.

Kyle Larson disrupted the clean sweep by getting past Wallace with five laps to go. But Heim had already begun eating into Reddick's eight-second advantage by that point, closing steadily while Reddick managed his tires and presumably believed he had enough margin to manage the win from the front.

"I was able to stick with him. I'm not really burning my stuff up," Heim said. "Five to go came. Time to put some pressure on him, see if I could get him to make a mistake. Sure enough, he did."

On the final turn of the course with three laps to go, Heim fired to the inside of Reddick. Reddick slipped.

Heim made the pass. What followed was a moment of teammate contact, Reddick's car making contact with Heim's and pushing him toward the wall, before Reddick ceded the position.

Some calls later, Reddick's left-front tire went flat. He finished 25th. Heim drove away.

Bubba Wallace finished second. Kyle Larson was third. Zane Smith fourth. AJ Allmendinger fifth.

The 23-Year-Old Who Will Run Full Time In 2027

Corey Heim was the reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion when 23XI Racing added him to their Cup roster in a part-time capacity for 2026.

His previous best Cup finish was sixth at Bristol in the fall of 2025, not nothing, but not a win, not close to a win, not something that would have suggested he was going to win his 13th career start at the inaugural road course race on a military base.

He will be a full-time Cup driver in 2027. Sunday's win accelerates the timeline of how seriously the rest of the field will treat him.

Part-time Cup drivers occasionally win races, the road course specialists, the drivers who fit a specific race perfectly and then disappear back into their regular series, but they rarely win in the closing laps of a chaotic afternoon by outdriving the points leader with five to go and then watching the points leader's tire fail when they could not be caught.

That sequence requires real speed and then the specific kind of fortune that goes with being good enough to be in the right place when fortune decides to distribute itself.

Heim was good enough. The tire was the tire. The win is real.

What It Does To The Championship

Tyler Reddick entered Sunday's race at Naval Base Coronado with a 129-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, a margin that, nine races from the end of the regular season, felt substantial enough to imagine it might survive anything short of a catastrophe.

The five-race stretch that followed has been a catastrophe, in the specific mathematical sense.

Reddick's tire cost him all the points that finishing second to his own teammate would have provided and gave him a 25th-place result instead.

Hamlin finished 14th. The points lead that was 129 a few weeks ago is now eight.

Nine races remain before The Chase begins.

Every point, as the Oval Insider noted Sunday evening, now matters in a way it simply did not at the start of the month.