Connor Murphy, Fitness Guru, Reportedly Dead From Drowning In Thailand

Connor Murphy, the 32-year-old American fitness YouTuber who built a large following through bodybuilding transformation content and later pivoted to a spirituality and self-discovery channel called Murphyism, drowned in a lake at a luxury residential property in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, Thailand on July 7, according to Thai outlet Thairath.

Emergency services and divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation recovered his body approximately 20 meters from shore after responding to a report of a foreign man in distress near the water.

Thai police found no signs of assault and have sent the body for autopsy and toxicology testing.

The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok was notified. As of publication, no official statement from Murphy's family or representatives has been issued.

Fellow influencer Tony Huge, who was in Pattaya when he learned the news, described Murphy as living on a golf course property in Bangkok with a backyard lake.

Huge said he had spoken with Murphy shortly before his death and that Murphy "certainly wasn't depressed," describing him as focused on golf and upcoming content projects.

Murphy rose to fame on YouTube with viral videos that included fitness challenges and public stunts demonstrating his physique.

In recent years he became more widely known within the fitness community for his openness about mental health and his unconventional philosophical content.

He had more than 300,000 Instagram followers and posted a skit to that account just four days before his death.

He was 32 years old. The investigation is ongoing.