DreamDoll Brii, 21-Year-Old South Florida Influencer, Shot And Killed In A Targeted Drive-By In Miramar

Brianna Johnson, known to her nearly half a million combined Instagram and TikTok followers as DreamDoll Brii and ItGirlBri, was shot and killed in Miramar, Florida at approximately 5:30 AM on Sunday July 5 while leaving an Airbnb party with two male friends. She was 21 years old.

The two men, identified locally as AJ and Ced, were critically wounded and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. No arrests have been made.

According to the Miramar Police Department, the three victims were traveling westbound in a fluorescent green Lamborghini Urus on Sunshine Boulevard when a white BMW pulled alongside the driver's side and opened fire with multiple rapid rounds, captured by ShotSpotter audio that police chief Delrish Moss described as "quite rapid fire."

The Lamborghini traveled approximately one block before crashing through a stop sign and into a residence on Southwest 27th Street.

Ring doorbell footage from the area captured the crash and spread widely on social media. No one inside the home was injured.

"We believe they may have been followed to the area," Moss told reporters. "They targeted this particular car for some reason. We're trying to figure out why."

Police are searching for a white or dark-colored four-door BMW traveling southbound from the scene. Investigators have limited suspect information.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips at 954-493-TIPS.

Johnson posted an Instagram Story just hours before she was killed showing her at a parking lot gathering with friends.

She was a South Florida lifestyle influencer known for hosting events and parties throughout the Broward area.