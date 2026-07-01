Disneyland Tickets Now Include A $59 Evening Option Good For Five Hours In The Park This Summer

Disneyland launched a new Evening Ticket on Tuesday that gets guests into either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure for $59, available for purchase starting today and valid for use on select evenings this summer.

The tickets go on sale June 30 and are good for visits on Sundays through Wednesdays from July 12 through August 5, 2026.

At $59, it is one of the lowest priced general admission tickets Disneyland has offered in years.

The entry times vary by park. Disney California Adventure lets evening ticket holders in starting at 5 PM.

Disneyland Park starts at 7 PM. Both parks typically run until midnight during summer, meaning DCA guests get five hours and Disneyland guests get five hours as well, enough time for several attractions, the nighttime spectacular and dinner.

Park reservations are required, and availability for evening ticket holders comes from a separate, limited allocation, meaning popular dates could sell out even if regular reservations still show availability.

The tickets are nonrefundable, nontransferable and cannot be combined with other discounts. Up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction. Ages 3 and up pay the same $59 price.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass is not included but can be added separately, though with only five hours in the park, analysts note that Lightning Lane may not deliver the same value it would on a full day.

The timing lines up with Disneyland Resort's ongoing 70th Anniversary Celebration, which runs through August 9 and includes exclusive entertainment, specialty food and merchandise and anniversary experiences across both parks.

If you have been waiting for a reason to make the drive to Anaheim on a Tuesday evening this summer, $59 is now your reason.